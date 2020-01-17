People of Glens ‘face 15% hike in rates as council £75m in debt’







A Northern Ireland local council is facing financial meltdown after it was revealed that it was £75m in debt – and had no plan in place to address the crisis.

Leaked minutes of a high-level senior officers’ meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council held just before Christmas highlighted the perilous condition of the council’s finances, and said that a rates hike of 15% would be needed this year.

In the document, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, council chiefs said “next year starts with a £4.5m deficit, plus inflation… the situation is dire, there is no evident plan to redress it”.

“Current deficit may well decimate services which have already been cut to the bone… we are £75m in debt, 15% on the rates is required next year to run the council.

“The issue is not being dealt with and we are facing a major financial issues next year,” the minutes reported.

“Fundamentally, the financial crisis could destroy us.

“When is anyone going to tell the councillors that we are broke?” the minutes said. Independent councillor Padraig McShane said councillors were being kept in the dark about the seriousness of the situation