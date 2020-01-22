people-love-this-91-year-old-man-who-works-out-in-overalls-at-the-gym

When Lloyd Black started to realise that simple tasks were getting harder, he decided to join a gym.

At 90, he was one of the oldest members at Anytime Fitness in Semmes, Alabama.

But a year on, the now 91-year-old is doing so well, he has been named as their member of the month.

He works out three times a week, always wearing his shirt and overalls.

The gym posted his member of the month profile on Facebook and it soon went viral.

Lloyd said that he was motivated to get started because ‘simple tasks were becoming hard, if not impossible.’

His favourite workout is going on the treadmill.

His advice to other people is ‘go ahead and get started’ because he thinks the toughest obstacle to overcome it just making that decision to give it a go.

He very sweetly says that the most inspiring person to him was his daddy ‘who never gave up’.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the gym said: ‘Mr. Black became a part of our anytime family 1 year ago and we have seen nothing but motivation and inspiration from him since he started.

‘He says he is 91 years young and brags about how much his workout routine has helped him in his daily routines. Seeing someone like him inspires others to keep it up and incorporate fitness into their life.

‘Seeing him in the gym three times a week working out in his overalls brightens our day and we hope to have him many more years to come!’

Now he’s committed to the fitness regime, he wakes up in the morning and starts his exercises in bed.

And after a tough workout, he likes to enjoy a slice of pecan pie.

