people-give-their-self-care-tips-that-help-them-get-through-january

Christmas is officially over. With Epiphany happening today, it’s goodbye festive season and hello January.

January is a month that many people dread. We’re cold, tired and broke and don’t have that ‘thing to look forward to’ like you do in December.

You’re back at work after some blissful time off and the daily routine can seem like much more a slog.

Although you have legitimate reasons to feel a little aimless this month, remember that the idea of January Blues and Blue Monday were created to sell products.

Buying things you don’t need is unlikely to make you feel better but you can commit to some small acts of self-care to get you through the next four weeks.

But the good news is that January is just 31 days – soon payday will come again, the days will get longer and spring will start to appear.

Until then, we asked people for their tips on what they do if everything feels a little bleak at this time of year.

Laura

I’ll start with my top tip. There aren’t many social events and it’s dark a lot of the time but I use that as an excuse for lots of early nights and catching up on all the sleep I missed over Christmas. It is much easier to feel positive about the day if I’m well-rested. I don’t shut myself away completely but it’s nice to have time to myself after all the social events of December.

I’ve also really gone to town on making my bed really warm for winter. Honestly, I might sound like my nan but my electric blanket gets me through all the winter months.

Lizzie

I would say definitely see your friends more, just because it’s miserable outside doesn’t mean you have to give up on a social life. If you’re trying to save money, why not invite friends over for dinner (and everyone brings something), or go to the cinema if you’re not drinking. Good times with friends will most definitely help the month pass and will give you things to look forward to.

Also, why not take up a new hobby? It’s a great way to get off your phone and to de-stress. It can also help with mindfulness as it’ll give you something to solely focus on for a few hours – putting other thoughts out of your mind.

Allie

January is actually quite an underrated month; sure, no one has any money and it’s freezing, but as far as self-care goes, that’s pretty ideal.

To keep myself going and not fall into a slump, I try to do activities that are good for my mind and body – long walks with a hot coffee, reading books that I’ve been meaning to catch up on and eating healthier.

Also, while most people use January as a stepping stone to get themselves going, I tend to do the opposite – I’ll ease into my new year, doing things that are good for me, but not forcing myself to do them just because it’s a new year. And if all else fails, I will sneak over to my neighbour’s house and steal their dog for a walk.

Faima

That means summer’s coming, the days are gonna get longer, there’s memories to be made, trips to be had! My tip is to look forward to the fun stuff.

Emmie

Buy flowers for yourself… just because you can. Wear a bright yellow jumper. Batch cook a zillion portions of soup to heat up lazily infront of the telly – and have something planned for February to look forward to. Even if it’s a coffee with an old friend, or a Park Run.

Stephen

The Saxons called January Wulf-monath (Wolf Month) or Wintarmanoth (Winter Month) and it’s easy in the cold and gloom of midwinter to dwell on misery, but the Romans named it after Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, the god who looks both into the past and into the future.

Try and harness the impulse for new projects and new hobbies from the beginning of the new year. To turn a fresh page and renew your thoughts, maybe start a new book or habit.

Fiona

Get outside in the daylight everyday. I personally like to visit my local duck pond as it’s super chill there.

Holly

I sew! Making something beautiful keeps me looking forward and it’s a focused, mindful activity.

Rebecca

Listen to lots of music, walk more and notice things around the place. I follow the mantra ‘keep on keeping on’ which helps me.

Lisa

Focus on how you want to feel for the rest of the year instead of focussing on feeling ‘ broke and miserable’. Focus on feelings such as fun, thriving, positive change, and feeling good.

Jenni

I think about new projects, and a trip away in February that we plan as a Christmas present to each other. January’s no bother to me anyway though, it’s a relief after the Christmas rush.

Carrie

I practice being grateful daily, even if just ‘we have wifi, we have food, we are loved, we have electricity.’ It help you get through tricky times!

Safiyyah

I’m focusing on giving. I have started a do weekly acts of giving challenge on Instagram to combat feelings of being miserable and to better my overall well-being.

