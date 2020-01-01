people-can’t-get-enough-of-the-coffee-machine-that-sounds-like-an-iconic-britney-spears-song

It’s driving us crazy and we just can’t sleep but there’s coffee machines out there that sound like Britney Spear’s Stronger.
Hush, just stop. There’s nothing you can do or say to convince us that this person’s coffee machine isn’t Britney in bean form.
People haven’t just discovered the similarities as some have been tweeting about it for the past decade.
And, no, it doesn’t sound like the coffee machines are singing or humming the actual lyrics to the 2000 song, but it does sound a lot like the intro.
We don’t know how else to describe it besides the fact that the machine vibrating and buzzing is the same exact buzzing that happens before Britney goes: ‘Hush, just stop.’
the coffee machine at my hotel sounds just like the intro to “stronger” by britney spears pic.twitter.com/Mfi1R83Ww3
— sam 🐝 (@saaasdfghjkl) December 27, 2019
The same buzz happens at the 0: 12 mark on the song.
Fellow coffee drinkers and Britney fans rushed to comment on the similarities.
One user commented: ‘How would you like your coffee? STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY!’
‘…..Ooooooooh yeaahhhhhhhhhh omg I can hear it now, makes me wanna listen to it,’ another Britney fan wrote out.
This isn’t the first time, as a user tweeted out in 2012: ‘Our coffee machine makes the same noise as the start of “Stronger” by Britney Spears when it’s being cleaned.. “Errrrrrrrrrrrrrr!”‘
If you still don’t hear it, the video below (with added music) might help.
The grinding noise my coffee machine makes sounds like the beginning of stronger by britney spears #gayfactoftheday
— Craig Knox (@Craig_Knox) January 21, 2012
Our coffee machine sounds like the beginning of Britney Spears Stronger… and although I’m excited for the coffee, I’d prefer if somebody was actually playing Britney.
— Dominique Hess (@MissDHess) April 21, 2019
Please tell us you definitely hear it this time around.
We’re pretty sure that until coffee machines stop making that noise, people will continue to be way too entertained.
One person joked: ‘So the song producer records the machine sound for the song intro? A creative mind we bow’.
‘Oh my god yes that must be where they got the sound from,’ another was convinced.
Meanwhile, the Oops! I Did It Again singer has probably been making coffee for twenty years and not realising that Stronger’s intro is basically a coffee machine doing it’s thing.
You and us, both, Britney.
