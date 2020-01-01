people-can’t-get-enough-of-the-coffee-machine-that-sounds-like-an-iconic-britney-spears-song

People can’t get enough of the coffee machine that sounds like an...

It’s driving us crazy and we just can’t sleep but there’s coffee machines out there that sound like Britney Spear’s Stronger.

Hush, just stop. There’s nothing you can do or say to convince us that this person’s coffee machine isn’t Britney in bean form.

People haven’t just discovered the similarities as some have been tweeting about it for the past decade.

And, no, it doesn’t sound like the coffee machines are singing or humming the actual lyrics to the 2000 song, but it does sound a lot like the intro.