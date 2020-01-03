people-are-split-over-donald-trump’s-twitter-response-to-deadly-airstrike

Just moments after an American airstrike killed Iran’s second most powerful commander, Donald Trump shared a low-res image of the US flag on Twitter.

The bombing of Qasem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad has sparked fears of an armed conflict, or even ‘World War 3’.

Advisers of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have warned of retaliation and called the move a ‘gamble’ but Trump appeared defiant with his Tweet, shared moments after Iraqi state TV reported the assassination.

Shortly after the post, the Pentagon confirmed the US military had carried out the bombing at Baghdad airport as commanded by the Trump.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and five others including the PMF’s airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda, Iraqi officials have said.

pic.twitter.com/VXeKiVzpTf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

As expected Trump’s nationalistic tweet has fetched a very mixed response, with some congratulating his decisiveness and others condemning an ‘abuse of power’ which could start a war.

Defence Attorney David Wohl, who served as campaign surrogate for the president thanked the POTUS for ‘eliminating an evildoer who had the blood of countless Americans on his hands’.

People have slammed Trump for ‘abusing his power’ by ‘acting unilaterally’ and asked if people working inside US embassies in the region were warned of the attack in advance.

Although Trump could seek support from Congress for such an action, he does have the the authority to carry out such a strike independently as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

One supporter said: ‘Never lay a hand on our embassies ever’, with another saying they had ‘never been more proud to be American.’





US airstrike kills top Iranian general in Iraq

Keen eyed critics were quick to point to old Tweets of Donald Trump in which he predicted then president Obama would try to start a war with Iran out of ‘desperation’ and to ‘show how tough he was’.

Friendly Reminder Pt 2: pic.twitter.com/qKo7Dm61Tj — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) January 3, 2020

But others have asked why the country would want to risk war with Iran as America moves closer to finally withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Last night’s airstrike comes after a rocket attack on a US base in northern Iraq on December 27 which killed a defence contractor working for the US.

Trump pointed the finger at Iranian backed militia force Kataib Hezbollah and ordered an airstrike on Sunday which claimed 24 lives.

Two days later an attack was launched on the US embassy in Baghdad, with ‘death to America’ being chanted outside by angry protesters.

Among the crowd was Kataib Hezbollah founder Abu Madhi Muhandis, who was killed in the latest airstrike.

The Pentagon says Soleimani, 62, was pulling the strings of a Iran-led proxy wars across the Middle East.

They said he ‘orchestrated’ recent attacks on US-coalition bases in Iraq and approved assaults on the US Embassy on Tuesday.

He was also thought to have encouraged cooperation with America against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

But this could have more to do with the threat the Sunni-Islamist group posed to Iran’s rather than a sense of loyalty to Trump’s regime.

The US embassy has called on all US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible in response to the attack, with graffiti reading ‘death to America’ seen sprayed in the streets of Baghdad.