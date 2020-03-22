people-are-obsessed-with-the-music-from-the-‘black-widow’-trailer,-even-if-it-doesn’t-make-it-into-the-film

For hardcore Marvel fans, it seems as though it has been years since the last big action film was released. Avengers: Endgame smashed box office records and became an immediate fan-favorite, but fans are more than ready for the next installment in the epic franchise. The upcoming Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, will likely satisfy legions of eager fans. Even now, viewers are getting amped up by listening to the music from the trailer on repeat – and speculating whether or not the music in the trailer will make it into the final film.

(L-R) David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Scarlett Johansson has been playing Black Widow for years

Scarlett Johansson is a talented actress and former child star who began her association with Marvel in 2010, when she first portrayed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the film Iron Man 2. Fans loved her appearance as the iconic comic book character, and she has gone on to play the character in a handful of other Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sadly, the character of Black Widow seemingly met her demise in Avengers: Endgame. Romanoff, realizing that in order to retrieve one of the Infinity Stones, a soul would have to be sacrificed, selflessly gave her life so that the mission could be completed and the Infinity Stones could be collected. Still, Romanoff isn’t lost to cinema forever – the long-awaited Black Widow standalone film was announced not long after Avengers: Endgame premiered, exciting news to fans who realized that they would be able to enjoy Romanoff’s exploits on the big screen at least one more time.

What is Black Widow about?

While few details have been released regarding the specific plot details of Black Widow, it has been confirmed that the film takes place sometime between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Based on the trailer, it looks as though Romanoff travels to her home country of Russia, and enlists the aid of a few close allies to defeat a major threat. Johansson is joined by some big stars in the film, including David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and William Hurt. Reportedly, there will even be a cameo by Iron Man himself, played by Robert Downey, Jr.

Black Widow was originally set to be released on May 1st. However, with the fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been pushed back to October 1st. Fans are pushing for it to be released to Disney+, however, that seems a bit unlikely without a major theatrical release first.

Fans love the music from the Black Widow trailer

Although fans are disappointed that they won’t be seeing the highly-anticipated film until the fall, they are still taking every opportunity to get hyped up for the action epic. Recently, some fans on Reddit discussed how much they love the music from the Black Widow trailer, in particular, the song ‘Score a Score’ by Replica. While most fans on the post talked about how much the music is getting them pumped up for the film, several people did point out that often, music from a movie’s trailer isn’t in the final product.

As one fan stated, Marvel Studios like to choose songs for their movie trailers that are good at conveying the overall tone of the film, so that people get an idea of the movie without hearing any potentially revealing dialogue or plot points. With the Black Widow movie now set to premiere in October, fans still have a little bit of time to speculate about the exciting new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.