People are loving this mum’s trick for making a stylish nappy bag for under £5

The bag before and after (Picture: Caters News)

After getting tired of lugging around a massive nappy bag for quick outings, mum-of-two Alicia Cheong decided to make a change.

But when a hunt for something more practical came up dry, Alicia realised she’d have to make her own.

So she did.

The 32-year-old old from Adelaide, South Australia, turned a cheap cross-body bag she had bought from Kmart into a stylish bag to help her out when changing her children’s diapers.

It’s a simple trick, but it works a treat – and since sharing the DIY project online Alicia has been flooded with praise from parents in need of a similarly practical item.

Alicia, who is mum to Zoe, two, and Ava, four months, removed the inner lining of the bag and put a refillable baby wipes pouch inside.

Then she cut a hole from the outside to create a snug window for the wipes’ opening.

The bag fits wipes, three nappies, hand sanitiser, and nappy cream (Picture: Caters News Agency)

The bag – which Alicia bought for £4.70 from Kmart – now fits wipes, three nappies, hand sanitiser, and nappy cream. Plus it’s got a cross-body strap and it’s small enough for speedy trips.

Alicia said: ‘I really struggled to find a nappy bag that I liked, and I’d been looking for the right size bag that would fit the wipes perfectly for a while.

‘I found that the ones in the shops were either too big and bulky or weren’t practical.

‘Then I got this idea from someone who had done something similar on a ‘Kmart hack’ Facebook page.

‘I got the bag from Kmart, and then took out the inner lining of the bag by cutting off the inner stitching.

‘I then put the reusable wipes pouch inside and cut a hole from the outside. I just made a small hole and kept making it bigger till it was the right size.

The DIY project is pretty easy (Picture: Caters News Agency)

‘The hole size is slightly smaller than the wipes latch so that it fits really snug. I then slid it through the hole and used a hot glue gun around the edges

‘”It’s so handy. I still carry my nappy bag around, but I use the clutch when I go out for short trips to the shops and to the park.’

The mum posted the hack to a popular Facebook group where it received more than 3,000 likes and comments in just a few days.

Alicia has now been flooded with requests to make more stylish nappy bags for other parents.

Alicia says the bag is perfect for quick trips when she doesn’t want to lug around a massive nappy bag (Picture: Caters News Agency)

She said: ‘It is a lot easier to go out for quick trips where I know I will only need some wipes and a few nappies.

‘I can also just put my phone in it and some cash or a credit card if I need to. It makes it simpler to go out for sure.

‘I would definitely recommend this to other mus. I’ve already made it for a friend and my sister in law who wanted one after they saw mine.

‘People always comment on how great it looks and how easy it is. Any win as a mum is great!’

