people-are-licking-peanut-butter-off-someone-else’s-face-for-a-new-challenge

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Peanut butter is undisputedly delicious. On toast, on crackers, on rice cakes. If you’re doing veganuary though, just make sure it’s vegan.

But one place we’re likely not to lick off the velvety goodness is probably our mate’s face.

If you’re a youngster in the Philippines however, you’re likely not bothered by the yuck factor too much as it’s part of a cultural game.

Competitive little boys take part in the peanut butter challenge where they have to clean off the spread from their teammate’s face.

And the first one to finish removing all of the spread from their partner’s face is the winner.

The town of Lower Bicutanm in Metro Manila started it in the past few years, hoping to make it an annual tradition.

Footage of the unusual game was captured at a town festival celebrating the region’s patron saint.

Some have also uploaded videos on YouTube showing off youngsters try to hold their laughter while having someone lick their face.

We’re not sure who’s having less fun.

Local resident Edward Amante said that their town plans to make the game a yearly event after it was such a hit in last year’s fiesta.

He said: ‘The boys volunteer to play the game, and their parents know about it and spectate, too.

‘We also have different games for the children aside from the peanut butter challenge.’

One of the most popular forms of celebrations in the Philippines is through fiestas, or feast, which take place in small towns to mark religious and non-religious events.

While it’s not a uniquely Filipino tradition, the fiesta is one of the main cultural and religious events in the Philippines.

The celebration of fiestas is one of the influences of Spain – who colonised the Philippines – that has taken root in the Asian country.

While it looks like fun, we’re not sure if this will catch on in the UK.

Please enjoy more lovely pictures of peanut butter being licked off people’s faces:

MORE: Save £1,378 in a year with this bingo money challenge

MORE: Kennel worker uses post-it notes covered in peanut butter to get dogs to pose for nativity scene