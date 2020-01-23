people-are-happiest-at-work-in-the-north-east-and-most-miserable-in-wales

There are many things to love about the north east of England – the people, the history and of course, the iconic nightlife.

And now job prospects can be added to that list, after a career satisfaction survey found those in the region are the happiest in the UK.

The research revealed that 84 per cent of people enjoy heading into work in the north east, while the busy capital fell just behind with 80 per cent.

However, workers in Wales were found to be the most unhappy, with just 16 per cent saying they enjoyed the daily grind, with Northern Ireland coming in at 17 per cent.

The research, conducted by digital pension-managing company PensionBee, revealed that just over a third of people believe their skillset matches their job and only 16 per cent would call it their ‘true passion’.

Young people, who are bright-eyed and full of dreams between the ages of 16-34, said they were happiest but those nearing retirement were the least satisfied.

The main reasons people found it a struggle to get out of bed in the morning were put down to stress, a lack of progression and not feeling like they are learning anything new.

It seems those in charge are also happier in the workplace, with 85 per cent in senior management roles reporting high job satisfaction.

The happiest industries were found to be sales, media marketing and legal, while employees in the retail, catering and leisure sectors came at the bottom of the satisfaction scale.