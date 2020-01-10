people-are-getting-confused-about-this-heated-argument-over-subway-sandwich-fillings

If there’s one thing that people are passionate about, it’s food.

Let’s not forget the outrage over a vegan influencer trying to make ‘lettucini’ a thing or the heated discussions around Greggs vegan sausage roll (which was followed by anger over the plant-based product being sold out shortly after the launch).

Basically, if we can eat it, we’re bound to argue with other people about it.

The latest in food-fights-that-will-go-down-in-history comes in the shape of what started as a seemingly innocent conversation between two users about carrots, posted on a public forum.

Shared on Twitter by a user called Sorcha Ni Nia, the heated debate has since gone viral, with people loving the savage exchange of words over Subway sandwich fillings.

‘God, I don’t get how people can like… yell and get angry at like food workers’, the original poster, who likes carrots, starts.

‘Like when I’m at Subway and ask for a little bit of carrot and they put a regular amount I’m a little upset but I’m not mad!! I’m not gonna blow up over some fing carrot.’

Basically, the user is telling others to be nice to people who serve their food, but somehow, the mention of carrots – yes, really – causes upset and mayhem ensues, as another user claims that Subway don’t sell carrots.

please if you do one thing today read this alarmingly heated argument about subway sandwiches – I might need gas and air pic.twitter.com/Qz9ChyaNq8 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 9, 2020

‘They, Neeley, don’t have carrot at Subway,’ anti-carrot lover responds.

‘Are you telling me that Australian Subway has carrots?’.

‘Yes they do? Carrot is a salad. Do you not have carrots at Subway?, the carrot lover replies.

‘There’s no carrots at Subway, what the fare you talking about’ comes the reply, along with a request for a detailed explanation about the existence of carrots.

Capsicum (peppers) and beetroot also make an appearance.

We could go on, but you really need to see this for yourself to understand. So, with that in mind, here you go:

Confused? You’re not the only one.

‘The only other person who could get this upset over a vegetable is Piers Morgan… ,’ one person commented on Twitter.

Here’s the thing: Subway offers different ingredients in different countries.

For instance, in Australia, you can get a poached egg on your sub, while Japan offers a fresh shrimp option and Mexico has a McRib.

And yes, carrots do feature on some menus, including in the UK.

‘Carrots are on the salad option in the UK, there’s a fairly decent variety of options really,’ wrote one person.

Someone else tried to start a new fight: ‘I could be controversial and say that cucumbers, capsicums (bell peppers) and tomatoes are fruits not veg but that could start a whole new argument.’

Please, don’t.

MORE: A massive vegan chicken nugget giveaway is coming to London this weekend

MORE: Greggs might be planning vegan chicken as their next plant-based product

MORE: A chicken nugget pizza is now a thing thanks to this restaurant