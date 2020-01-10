people-are-creasing-at-a-sex-toy-review-by-a-man-who-says-the-product-was-so-good-it-almost-‘killed’-him

Whether it’s disastrous one-night-stands or blowjobs gone wrong, sex mishaps happen.

One man, identified as Jay, had the best intentions when he decided to spice things up in the bedroom and ordered a sex toy for his girlfriend on Amazon.

Because he doesn’t ‘like giving head’, the man bought a clitoral stimulator called Luvkis, which is meant to simulate the sensations of oral sex, as an alternative solution to his tongue (and presumably to keep his girlfriend satisfied).

If Jay’s review is anything to go by, the Luvkis – which costs £24.99 – ended up working too well.

He titled it: ‘Buy if you want an exorcism’.

‘Okay so I bought this for my girlfriend because I really don’t like giving h,’ the review reads.

‘It’s nothing against her, I just really don’t like doing it. So I saw this and thought that she would like the sensation of both penetration and “oral” stimulation at the same time.

‘Didn’t have high hopes for this due to the price, and expected it to be pretty weak, but I tried it nonetheless.

‘She turned it onto the first setting and we got going, after about 30 seconds she pressed the toy down and – well I can’t remember the rest.’

Why, do you ask?

Jay’s girlfriend had such an intense orgasm that her legs swung out and smacked him in the face.

‘Apparently she instantly cso hard that her legs kicked out, hit my jaw, I went flying back and landed on the radiator,’ the review continues.

‘She thought she had killed me.

‘All in all, after a few paracetemol, a frozen bag of peas on my jaw – it’s a good toy.

‘If you are going to use it with your partner, I suggest that you wear some form of riot gear to protect you from any physical damage that may occur.

‘Yours truly, a damaged boyfriend’.