people-are-camping-overnight-to-get-chick-fil-a’s-free-food-for-a-year-deal

American fast food joint Chick-fil-A had a very short stint in the UK but over the Atlantic, it enjoys a lot of success.

So when the restaurant offered a deal for the ages – free food for a year – people were excited.

Other Chick-fil-A stores have also offered the year-long deal in the past when they’ve opened a store in a new area.

The latest state to be treated to free waffle fries and pickle slices is North Carolina and folks living near the newly opened Wake Forest store were excited.

Some even camped outside all night to be in with a chance of winning the offer.

The new restaurant offered the first 100 customers free Chick-fil-A for a year upon opening their doors at 6am.

Locals lined up and started camping out in the parking lot to reserve their spot to be one of the lucky customers to get their hands on it.

Full-size tents could be seen throughout the parking lot for families to camp out overnight where temperatures are in the low 30s.

A little bit of entertainment for loyal customers was on-site too to keep everyone in good spirits throughout the night.

It’s quite an epic offering from the beloved food chain for their first store opening of the decade.

Despite its American successes, Chick-fil-A never quite took off in the UK.

After just eight days, it ceased trading in its first UK branch in Reading following a row over donations to anti-LGBT groups.

Campaigners from Reading Pride called for a boycott of the company, which opened it’s inaugural outlet at The Oracle shopping centre in October 2019.

US website Think Progress reported that the Chick-fil-A Foundation donated millions of dollars to charities said by campaigners to be hostile to LGBT rights.

At the time, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said they don’t have a social or political agenda.

