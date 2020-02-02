pentagon-to-provide-housing-support-for-1,000-people-who-may-need-to-be-quarantined

Pentagon to provide housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon said on Saturday that it had approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for assistance for housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after arriving from abroad due to the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that HHS had asked the Pentagon to provide several facilities capable of “housing at least 250 people in individual rooms” through Feb. 29.

It said that Defense Department personnel would only provide housing support, while HHS would be responsible for all care and transportation.

The statement added that four military installations had been selected in case they were required, including two in California, one in Colorado, and one in Texas.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

