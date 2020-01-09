pentagon-says-ukrainian-plane-that-crashed-in-iran-killing-176-was-shot-down

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday was shot down by a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile, the Pentagon claims.

The US intelligence services made the claim a day after the Ukrainian Airlines jet slammed into the ground, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has so far refused to release the contents of the Boeing 737’s black boxes.

The crash happened as Iran bombed Iraqi bases that house US soldiers, sparking widespread speculation that the plane was accidentally shot down.

