pentagon-officials-say-ukrainian-plane-that-crashed-in-iran-killing-176-was-shot-down

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday was shot down by a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile, the Pentagon claims.

The US intelligence services made the claim a day after the Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 slammed into the ground moments after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeni International Airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has so far refused to release the contents of the Boeing 737-800’s black boxes, with unnamed senior Pentagon and US intelligence officials telling Newsweek it was struck by an M1 surface-to-air missile system supplied by Russia to Iran.

Those systems are believed to have been activated following last Friday’s assassination of Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani.

He was blown up by a missile fired from a US Reaper drone as his car left Baghdad last Friday.

President Donald Trump ordered the hit, and says he did so because Soleimani was a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US servicemen and civilians, who was plotting future attacks.

The crash happened as Iran bombed Iraqi bases that house US soldiers, sparking widespread speculation that the plane was accidentally shot down.

Breaking news story. More to follow.