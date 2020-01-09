pentagon-official-claims-ukrainian-plane-that-crashed-in-iran-killing-176-was-shot-down

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday was shot down by a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile, the Pentagon claims.

The US intelligence services made the claim a day after the Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 slammed into the ground moments after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeni International Airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has so far refused to release the contents of the Boeing 737-800’s black boxes, with unnamed senior Pentagon and US intelligence officials telling Newsweek it was struck by an M1 surface-to-air missile system supplied by Russia to Iran.

It has also been reported that the plane’s captain and first officer did not have time to issue any kind of distress call before the jet slammed into the ground.

US government officials have yet to release a statement confirming the shoot-down claims.

The doomed plane, which was en route to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, had 82 Iranian people and 63 Canadians on board.

Other passengers killed were from Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK.

Those systems are believed to have been activated following last Friday’s assassination of Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani.

He was blown up by a missile fired from a US Reaper drone as his car left Baghdad last Friday.

President Donald Trump ordered the hit, and says he did so because Soleimani was a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US servicemen and civilians, who was plotting future attacks.

The crash happened as Iran bombed Iraqi bases that house US soldiers, sparking widespread speculation that the plane was accidentally shot down.

Many airlines have now banned their flights from crossing into Iranian airspace over fears of another shootdown.

