penske-media-corporation-launches-sports-media-site-sportico

Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone‘s parent company, is launching a new website, Sportico, this summer dedicated to covering sports industry news, data, information, strategies, leadership, insight and live media.

Long-time sports and entertainment executive, Dick Glover, will serve as president and CEO of the new site, while sports business reporter Scott Soshnick will be editor-in-chief and head of content. Glover has held senior-level positions at companies such as ESPN, NASCAR and ABC, while Soshnick has covered sports business at Bloomberg for the past 27 years.

“We are truly excited about becoming the preeminent information destination for the $500 billion sports industry,” PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske said. He added: “There couldn’t be a better team than Dick and Scott to launch Sportico and provide the leadership needed to create a successful digital media business. The strength of PMC’s financial standing allows us to be in the perfect position to launch and rapidly expand this new venture at this unique time.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity of joining one of the world’s leading digital media and information services company and launch Sportico to the sports business industry,” Glover said. “Having the ability to work side by side with Scott and the Penske team will allow us to create a first-class operation and build a successful business.”

Soshnick added: “It is a privilege to join Dick and the Penske team to launch a dynamic platform like Sportico. With our commitment to hiring the world’s best and most established content creators who will offer first-class journalism, unique insight and breaking news, the product will undoubtedly differentiate itself as a dependable and authoritative sports business news source.”