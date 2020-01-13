pensioner-shoved-to-the-floor-outside-greggs-while-collecting-money-for-charity

A pensioner was viciously attacked outside a Greggs while he was collecting money for charity in memory of his granddaughter.

The 72-year-old was shoved to the floor by a stranger while hold a scorching cup of tea which went flying as he fell backwards onto the pavement.

He was targeted while on his tea break during a supermarket bucket collection, which took place in Cape Hill, Smethwick, West Midlands, on November 29, last year.

Footage shows the hooded stranger angrily pointing as he approaches the victim, before shoving him to the floor.

In the minutes leading up to the attack, the pensioner had been at a nearby Asda with his wife raising funds for his family-run charity, Libby Mae’s Little Angels.

The charity, which was set up in 2013, supports neo-natal units across the Midlands and is named after the victim’s granddaughter.

Libby Mae was born with a heart condition and sadly died just two weeks later.

The infant’s mum, Charlotte Sharratt, 39, said she was disgusted that her father had been attacked while ‘trying to do some good for charity’.

She told Black Country Live: ‘My dad had left my mom in Asda while he walked to the Greggs around the corner to get a cup of tea.

‘As he was outside Greggs, this man zoomed past him on a mobility scooter and nearly knocked him over. He then got out of the mobility scooter and walked up to my dad and pushed him over.

‘At first, we weren’t sure if my dad had said anything to provoke him – although he said he didn’t – but the police have reviewed the CCTV footage and said my dad did nothing wrong.

‘Until I actually saw the footage, I didn’t realise how hard he had pushed him. I was disgusted.

‘It was actually quite upsetting to see. He could have banged his head or ended up in the road – you do think the worst – but luckily he just had a back injury.’

Charlotte has urged anyone with information about the identity of her father’s attacker to come forward, adding: ‘Please name and shame him so we can get him caught.’

West Midlands Police said they were tracing the suspect, who is described as being in his 60s, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a heavy build.

A spokesman for the force added: ‘This was a nasty unprovoked assault on a vulnerable victim and we need to trace the culprit. If anyone recognises the man we’d ask them to get in touch.’