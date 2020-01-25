pensioner-kidnapped-and-raped-by-joseph-mccann-speaks-of-ordeal-for-first-time

A pensioner who was abducted by serial rapist Joseph McCann has slammed the government over probation reforms that left him free to attack.

The victim, 71, was subjected to a terrifying four-and-a-half-hour ordeal when the predator forced his way into her car as she was loading up her shopping at Morrisons in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Giving an interview for the first time, his eldest victim explained how McCann punched her in the face before driving her to an industrial estate and raping her in April last year.

The monster was jailed for a minimum of 30 years in December when a jury convicted him of 37 charges relating to 11 victims, the youngest being an 11-year-old boy.

The pensioner, who is the first survivor to speak out, said she wanted to tell her story because ‘a lot of the other victims are not in any state to do it’.

She said: ‘I’ve had a good life and I’m not letting it ruin my life. They’re all young women and children they’ve got that for the rest of their lives.’

The woman said she managed to escape by driving into a service station, where she and a 13-year-old victim he had also abducted ran for help.

She said: ‘I was working out all the time while I was driving, how am I going to get out of this situation?

‘I knew that I would not outrun him, and I knew I had to get to where there would be a lot of people.’

McCann fled the scene but was eventually caught up a tree after being chased by police officers who interrupted his attempt to rape two 14-year-old girls.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Hours before he attacked the 71-year-old, he had also forced his way into a woman’s home before tying her up and raping her two young children, aged 17 and 11, in front of her.

The rapist has a criminal history dating back more than 20 years and was accidentally freed too early before going on a 15-day rampage in April 2019.

Two people were sacked over the mistake, but the victim said someone higher up should be held to account.

In an interview for the BBC, she blamed ex-justice secretary Chris Grayling for privatising parts of the Probation Service.

She said: ‘It’s always the frontline workers that get disciplined. That probation office was understaffed and had low morale.

‘I think people that make those decisions at high levels should be brought to account’.

She said she had not had an apology over the probation error that led to his early release.

Mr Grayling responded by saying that McCann was supervised by staff in the public sector, not a private company.