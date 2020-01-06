pensioner-dubbed-‘bubble-skin-man’-because-of-thousands-of-tumours-on-his-body

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A man has been dubbed the ‘bubble skin man’ after a rare skin condition left him with thousands of tumours across his entire body.

Diwakar Bisoye, from Odisha State, east India even has a large tumour on his leg which weighs four stone.

The 65-year-old is covered from head to toe with benign tumours thought to be caused by a rare genetic disorder.

Former farmer Diwakar, who claims he is treated worse than ‘a dirty stray animal’, is forced to wear a balaclava over his face due to cruel taunts from neighbours.

He began to develop a few small lumps on his body 15 years ago, but they quickly spread over his body within a matter of months.

Diwakar is desperate for a cure for his condition – which is not thought to be life-threatening – but sadly there is no treatment available near his isolated village home.

The condition has caused him to lose his job and his home as landlords usually don’t want him living in their property.

‘People mock and ridicule me directly,’ explained Diwakar.

‘They stare at me and avoid me. Most people act very strange around me. No one likes looking at me or being near me.

‘People think I will infect everything. Landlords don’t want me living in their property or ask me to leave when people complain about my condition. It’s left me without a job for 15 years.’

Doctors believe the tumours were caused by a genetic disorder brought on by abnormalities in Diwakar’s nervous system.

Dr Subramania Lyer, a professor at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kerala, said: ‘This is a case of multiple neurofibromatoses which means that these nodules arise from nerves traversing the body.

‘This is a hereditary genetic disorder and has at present no medical treatment. The only solution is the surgical removal of most troublesome swellings.

‘Considering his extensive numbers this may have to be done in stages.’

