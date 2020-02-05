pensioner-dies-after-being-found-with-broken-arm-and-leg-in-croydon-road

Police are appealing for information after the “unexplained” death of a pensioner who was found with a broken arm and leg in south London.

Officers were called to Windmill Road, Croydon on Monday, January 13, after a man collapsed at 7.30pm.

The 77-year-old man was rushed to a south London hospital but died from his injuries 19 days later, on Saturday February 1.

Police said his next of kin have been informed and a specialist post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Police are keeping open minded but are also enquiring if he had been in a collision (Google Maps)

Detective Sergeant Steve Andrews, of the Met Police’s South Area Command Unit, said: “We are currently treating the death of this man as unexplained and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“Despite thorough enquiries made so far, including speaking to witnesses and examining potential CCTV opportunities, we’ve not as yet been able to establish how the man came to sustain his injuries which included a broken arm and broken leg.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.

“Please make the call to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers if you can help us determine what happened.”

Anyone who was in the Windmill Road area around the time of the incident should call 101 quoting Cad 6441/13Jan or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.