pennsylvania-woman-gets-up-to-60-years-for-stepmom’s-murder

January 22, 2020 | 12: 16pm

A Pennsylvania woman will spend up to 60 years in prison for offering an ex-boyfriend $30,000 to “whack her stepmom,” according to reports.

Tosha Mae Daley, 29, will spend 30 to 60 years in a state lockup after pleading guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 46-year-old Jamie Ruth Daley, who was found stabbed and fatally beaten in December 2017 outside her Greene Township home, PennLive.com reports.

Daley admitted that she planned the robbery that led to her stepmother’s death, but denied that it was a formulated murder-for-hire plot.

Daley was in a relationship at the time with Nicholas Vonallen Shinn, 24, who told police she offered him $30,000 to kill her stepmother, according to court records cited by The Herald-Mail.

Shinn, of Greencastle, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jamie Ruth Daley was found unresponsive and covered in blood in the front yard of her home. Tosha Mae Daley claimed that she and Shinn orchestrated a plan to steal money from her stepmother, court papers show.

Shinn told police Tosha Mae Daley asked him to kill her stepmother after frequent arguments, including a disagreement about a repossessed car, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by PennLive.com.

Tosha Mae Daley, meanwhile, insisted to police that the plan was only to rob Jamie Ruth Daley, the document shows.