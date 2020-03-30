pendlebury-green-lights-best-of-three-gf-series

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has thrown his weight behind the proposed wildcard entry into the finals series as well as a best-of-three Grand Final series.

With the current AFL season thrown into turmoil, league bosses are mulling both proposals as it looks to successfully complete the 2020 season.

While the proposal of a best-of-three Grand Final series is unpopular among some fans, Pendlebury said it would provide a brilliant three-week spectacle for the league.

“I think a wildcard entry into finals would be really cool. It gives sides more of a chance to stay alive,” he told Nine News.

Could Collingwood have won the 2018 premiership in a best-of-three Grand Final series? (AAP)

“I love the idea of a best-of-three Grand Final series. You think back to 2018, for me it would be one game at the MCG and two games in Perth and that would be amazing. The buzz for three weeks of AFL would be huge.

“I don’t know if we’re ready for it yet, but if there’s ever going to be a time to try it, now would be it.”

Pendlebury has also scoffed at suggestions that AFL clubs are over-staffed amid the raft of job cuts that has taken place due to the AFL’s current financial crisis.

“I look at that box and I hear the commentary around that they’re not needed,” he said.

“Every person I know plays a really important role and they’ll be sorely missed if they’re not back.”