pence,-world-leaders-mark-75th-anniversary-of-freeing-of-auschwitz-death-camp

January 23, 2020 | 4: 13pm

Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence was among the world leaders and Holocaust survivors who gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz death camp, pledging that the Nazi atrocities will never be allowed to occur again.

“We gather to fulfill the solemn obligation, an obligation of remembrance, to never let the memory of those who died in the Holocaust to be forgotten by anyone anywhere in the world,” he said at Yad Vashem World Holocaust memorial center. “Today we remember what happens when the powerless cry for help and the powerful refuse to answer.”

The vice president remembered not only the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis but those who survived.

“Today we mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve. We remember the names and the faces and the promise of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust,” he said. “Today we also pay tribute to those who survived, who all these years have borne witness to that evil and have served mankind by their example.”

Pence was joined at the three-hours-long ceremony – called “Remembering the Holocaust. Fighting Antisemitism” – by French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of Germany, Italy and Austria and scores of dignitaries.

He also honored the Allied Forces who defeated the Nazis and liberated Europe and said the world must remain vigilant to stamp out hate whenever and wherever it arises.

“We must be prepared to stand as they did against the wave of their times. We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence across the world, and we must stand together,” Pence said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was also in attendance at the event. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined Pence in denouncing the “tyrants of Tehran.”

“I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet. A regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state,” Netanyahu said.

Putin raised eyebrows with his remarks when he said the former Soviet Union “paid the highest price, more than any other, Twenty-seven million Russians were killed. That is the price of victory.”

He also claimed that 40 percent of Jews killed in the Holocaust were Soviets.

Of the 6 million Jewish victims, about one million were Soviet, according to historians.

Polish President Andrzej Duda of Poland turned down an invitation because he was not allowed to speak at the conference.

Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bowed his head in “deepest sorrow” for the brutality carried out by his country during World War II.

He said Germany is still struggling with the “same evil” that led to the Holocaust.

“I wish I could say that we Germans have learned from history once and for all. But I cannot say that when hatred is spreading,” he said.

Macron warned the gathering that the “dark shadow of anti-Semitism is being reborn”

“Anti-Semitism is back. It is here and its cortege of intolerance and hate is here. France won’t accept,” the French leader said. “I responded to the call to come to Yad Vashem to say this shall never happen again. It’s a battle that is never won. My determination to act on this is total.”

With Post wires