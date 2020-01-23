penalised-for-wearing-too-much,-criticised-for-wearing-too-little,-sportswomen-face-scrutiny-when-it-comes-to-kit

“I think some people still feel uncomfortable with women’s bodies,” French tennis player Alize Cornet says matter-of-factly. It is a year and a half since she was given a code violation for removing her T-shirt on court at the US Open, after realising she had it on inside-out.

Anyone who has sat through a Rafael Nadal match will be familiar with him whipping his sweat-drenched T-shirts off on court, but he has never received a warning for it. An outraged public response to Cornet’s penalty – which many interpreted as her being punished for exposing her sports bra on court – led to organisers promptly changing the rules. The United States Tennis Association also apologised, but Cornet believes the incident was indicative of a “deeper” issue.

“Apparently the chair umpire was just shocked,” she told Telegraph Women’s Sport, sarcasm seeping through the phone. “It was the most unfair decision, there’s no doubt about it. I didn’t see it as sexist, but I think it’s a deeper problem about the woman’s body, and women in general in sport.”

Most women can remember a time they were made to feel uncomfortable in sports kit, whether that is wedgie-pulling in your netball dress, dreaded school swim sessions, or getting tangled in your sports bra. In competitive sport these experiences all too often take a more disturbing turn.

In September last year, an Alaskan 17-year-old swimmer was disqualified from a school meet for allegedly wearing her swimsuit in a revealing way.