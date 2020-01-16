pelosi-quotes-‘irishman’-after-signing-impeachment-articles-against-trump

January 15, 2020 | 6: 53pm

Leave the articles of impeachment, take the cannoli.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday likened President Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “do us a favor” to coded mob lingo by invoking the new Martin Scorsese flick “The Irishman.”

“Do me a favor?” said Pelosi (D-Calif.), altering Trump’s quote in closing her speech on the House floor, a short time before she signed two articles of impeachment against the president.

Then, taking even further liberty with the White House-released transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, Pelosi said, “Do you paint houses too? What is this? Do me a favor?”

In Scorsese’s three-plus-hour epic Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa tells Robert De Niro’s mob killer-for-hire character, Frank Sheeran, “I heard you paint houses,” a coded reference to performing hits.

In the July 2019 phone call, Trump asked Zelesnky, “But do us a favor” by investigating former US vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over their dealings in the Eastern European nation.

The ask has been alleged by Democrats to be a quid pro quo, because a $391 million US aid package to Ukraine hung in the balance at the time. Trump has denied there was any such string attached.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted last month to bring two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the Ukraine imbroglio.

Shortly after making her reference to the Oscar-nominated film, Pelosi finally signed the articles, then handed them over to leading House Democrats to deliver to the Republican-controlled Senate for an eventual trial.