pelosi:-mcconnell-will-be-held-accountable-if-he-tosses-impeachment-trial

January 12, 2020 | 10: 27am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday warned Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP colleagues that they would be held accountable by the American people if they dismiss the impeachment trial against President Trump.

Pelosi said McConnell “very unusually” signed a resolution last week to toss the case once the Senate takes up the two articles passed by the House in December.

“Dismissing is a cover up,” Pelosi said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “If they want to go that route, again, the senators who are now thinking about witnesses or not – they will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial.”

“It’s about a fair trial, they take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that would be with witnesses and documentation,” she continued. “Now the ball is in their court to either do that or pay a price for not doing that.”

The California Democrat said despite McConnell’s “gamesmanship,” Trump “is impeached for life.”

Pelosi has yet to hand over the articles of impeachment – charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – in an effort to force McConnell to call witnesses during the impeachment trial.

She said she is “consulting” with other Democrats on Tuesday about voting to send the articles to the Senate.

McConnell last week said he had enough Republican votes to begin a trial without first calling witnesses, saying he would be keeping with the framework used during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

Democrats have sought the testimony of current and former administration officials – including former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – about the July phone call in which Trump sought an investigation into Joe Biden by the Ukrainian president.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed as part of a Senate trial.

Pelosi was asked what the House would do if the Senate doesn’t call on Bolton or others to testify.

“Well, it’s not excluded … but we’ll see what they do. But we do think there’s enough evidence to remove the president from office,” she said.