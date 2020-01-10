peer-reported-to-police-after-calling-mp-‘queer’-for-calling-out-abuse

A gay MP has reported a veteran peer to police after he allegedly called her ‘queer’ following a dispute over his treatment of parliament staff.

Lord Maginnis denies Scottish National Party politician Hannah Bardell’s accusations of a ‘homophobic attack’, saying he has no memory of using the term.

However, the HuffPost has published an audio recording that they claim shows him using the word.

Here is Lord Ken Maginnis calling @HannahB4LiviMP “queer” on Wednesday, after she raised his “abuse” of parliamentary security staff. Today, he has been trying to deny that he said this. Well he did, as you can hear. https://t.co/dfxXKlpc8b — Arj Singh (@singharj) January 9, 2020

The dispute began after the independent unionist peer allegedly ‘verbally abused’ security staff on the parliamentary estate after forgetting his security pass on Tuesday.

He is said to have shouted at two members of staff, calling them ‘crooked’ and asking them: ‘Do you not know who I am? I’ve been here 46 years’.

Ms Bardell, MP for Livingston, outlined the incident in a point of order in the Commons on Wednesday, naming it ‘one of the worst cases of abuse of security staff’ she had witnessed as an MP.

The peer admitted he had become ‘cross’ in an interview with the BBC, but defended his actions, saying he was in pain due to arthritis.

Lord Maginnis added he believed he was being targeted by Ms Bardell because of the views he holds on same-sex marriage and abortion.

However, on Wednesday the HuffPost quoted him as saying: ‘Queers like Ms Bardell don’t particularly annoy me.

‘Okay, she’s got her cheap publicity out of it.’

Speaking during business questions, Ms Bardell told MPs: ‘I’m sorry to say that the member from the other place (the House of Lords) who I have complained about has now launched a homophobic attack on me in the press.

‘This will be reported to the police and I know that I and others consider this to be a hate crime.’

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday afternoon, before the HuffPost recording was released, Lord Maginnis said: ‘I certainly didn’t call her a “queer”.

Driver ran over girl, 6, then ‘gave her mother the middle finger’

‘Whether I was asked a question which used that particular term I’m not sure. It’s not something I remember.’

The alleged homophobic slur has been condemned in parliament.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs: ‘The attack on the honourable lady was unutterably disgraceful and she is clearly owed an apology by the noble lord for what he said about her.

‘I think everybody who heard about that was shocked by the comments that he is reported to have made and has not denied.

‘I think they are really appalling, and I know we are not allowed to criticise members of the other house, the other place, except on a specific motion, but I think under these circumstances we are allowed to stretch the rules.’

The Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler, added that such language has ‘no place in Parliament’.

He added: ‘I am deeply concerned by recent reports of a member of the House of Lords directing offensive language towards parliamentary security staff and a Member of Parliament.

‘The reported behaviour and use of such language is totally unacceptable and has no place in Parliament.

‘We are working hard to build an inclusive and respectful environment, and behaviour such as this totally undermines our collective efforts.

‘Security on the parliamentary estate is everyone’s responsibility. Any disregard for security rules is against the interests of us all. Our security staff do a difficult job with the utmost professionalism and deserve support from all members.’

Met Police told Metro.co.uk in a statement its ‘Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team is looking into an allegation of hate crime at the House of Commons made to them on Thursday, 9 January’.

Lord Maginnis has been contacted for comment.