‘pedophile’-teacher-stripped-of-certificate-‘for-repeatedly-performing-sex-act-on-child-in-her-classroom’

A teacher has been stripped of her professional certification over claims she repeatedly performed sex acts on an underage boy.

Valeria Costadoni, 32, from Miami, has now been banned from teaching in Florida after the state’s Department of Education permanently revoked her teaching certificate last month.

Costadoni was barred from the classroom over claims she violated several Florida statutes, including failing to protect students from conditions harmful to learning.

The Miami New Times reported that Costadoni agreed to surrender her certificates as part of an administrative investigation separate to criminal charges she also faces.

Costadoni, who taught at the Miami Arts Charter School, was arrested in January 2018 over an alleged abusive relationship which is said to have begun in 2016.

She is said to have begun targeting the boy when he was 15, and reportedly told investigators that she sexually abused him ‘on many different occasions’ at school.

The boy, who was 17 at the time of Costadoni’s arrest, told cops their ‘relationship’ was consensual.

The age of consent in Florida is 17.

Costadoni is also accused of having sex with the youngster four times at her home, and on a further occasion in her car.

Police were told of the allegations in October 2017, although it is unclear how Costadoni’s alleged abuse came to light.

She was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child younger than 16 and sex with a minor, the Miami Herald reported.

Costadoni, who taught at Miami Arts Charter School for seven years before her dismissal, is currently free on bail while awaiting trial.