pedophile-raped-girl,-12,-then-was-shot-by-her-relative-who-found-him-hours-later

A pedophile raped a 12-year-old girl and was later hunted down and shot by the victim’s relative.

David Jason Slone, 45, pleaded guilty to rape and other related charges in Floyd County, Kentucky last month and was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop other charges Slone faced, including sodomy, menacing and terroristic threatening.

Prosecutors said Slone held a knife to the girl’s throat and raped her in April 2012.

He was arrested after he was shot by a female relative of the victim approximately seven or eight hours after the rape, according to testimony from a Kentucky State Police officer.

The woman who shot Slone, 40-year-old Katherine Keen, was initially charged, but that case was later dismissed in Floyd District Court.

Slone faced additional charges in after a May 2012 court appearance. During the proceedings he ‘jumped up and loudly’ cursed at prosecutor Keith Bartley, calling him a liar and pointing ‘his finger in a manner resembling a firearm’ at two potential witnesses, according to the Floyd County Chronicle.

Brent Turner, the prosecutor who negotiated the plea deal for Slone, said the sentencing recommendation came after consulting with the victim.

‘Her courage to see this through is what ultimately forced the defendant to admit his crimes and accept his punishment,’ Turner said in a statement.

Slone will not be eligible for parole until he completes at least 85 percent of his sentence. Afterwards, he will be required to have five years of supervised release and he will have to register as a sex offender.