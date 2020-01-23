‘pedophile-pastor-sexually-abused-kids-up-to-115-times’

A pastor is behind bars after he sexually abused children up to 115 times, police said.

Rodney Luffman, 58, was arrested on Thursday and charged with more than 100 felony sex counts in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

The Wilkes County sheriff’s office said Luffman targeted two male victims and one female victim over a period of 15 years, between 2000 and 2015.

One of his alleged victims was reportedly as young as four years old. Another was as old as 16 when the alleged abuse occurred.

Luffman has been charged with 80 counts of indecent liberties and 35 counts of sexual offenses, according to WXII12.

Luffman was reportedly the pastor at Open Arms Outreach Ministries, which is a nondenominational church in Elkin, North Carolina.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: ‘When you start hearing things that you can’t possibly believe I’d do, don’t believe it, I’ll prove myself innocent in court. Please pray for me.’

Lioness nearly sliced in half by poacher’s metal snare

The post garnered hundreds of comments, included one woman who wrote: ‘He was hitting on (me) years ago when he was married! I normally would not come on here and air this mess….but he deserves punishment for what he has done.

‘He made me feel uneasy then as an adult…imagine what those poor children went through? Makes me sick to my stomach,’ the woman continued.

In another Facebook page titled ‘Evangelist Rodney Luffman,’ the pastor writes his ‘one and only goal in life is sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Biblical Fact, no sugar coating, nothing held back. Believe it all or none at all.’

Luffman is being held in the Wilkes County Jail on $1 million bail. It is unclear when he is due in court.