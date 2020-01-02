pedophile-got-girl,-13,-pregnant-after-judge-gave-him-bail-for-raping-another-girl-aged-7

A pedophile got a 13 year-old pregnant after being freed on bail for raping another seven year-old girl.

Major Hawthorne, of Spokane in Washington, was jailed for 120 months last month for raping the 13 year-old, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.

The 49 year-old pervert began attacking her in May 2018, a month after he was granted bail after being charged with raping the other girl, who was his ex wife’s daughter, five times beginning when she was just seven.

He then moved into a truck with the 13 year-old, while her mom and the mother’s other child stayed at a homeless shelter.

Hawthorne raped the girl a total of four times, with the child telling her mother she was pregnant in November 2018.

The girl’s mom reported the attack to police, with a doctor confirming the child was pregnant, and saying she was due to give birth in May.

A DNA test performed in November last year, after the girl gave birth, confirmed that Hawthorne was the father of her child.

Hawthorne targeted the seven year-old while she watched TV in her mom’s room.

That victim first told police what had happened to her in 2015, The Spokesman-Review reported.

But it was only three years later, in April 2018, that Hawthorne was arrested for that crime, shortly before his bail let him attack the other girl.

Hawthorne has now been convicted of first and second-degree rape.

He has previous convictions for domestic assault and driving under the influence.

After his arrest, the pervert tried to claim he had voices inside his head that refused to let him sleep.