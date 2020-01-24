‘pedophile-abducted-girl,-13,-as-she-walked-to-school-and-raped-her’

A sex predator lured a 13-year-old girl into his car as she walked to school then raped her, police said.

Rodrogo Ortega, 24, was arrested on Thursday after police found him with the teen who had been missing since Tuesday in Pelham, Alabama.

He has since been charged with second-degree rape and enticing a child by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Pelham Police Department said they also plan to charge Ortega for interfering with child custody.

Ortega allegedly met the girl on social media and told her he was 19 years old, then picked her up on her way to school.

The girl was seen in surveillance video ‘willingly’ getting into a dark-colored SUV near the Green Park South mobile home park.

‘We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,’ Madison County Kevin Turner said.

‘The tireless work by the FBI and the sheriff’s office investigators help bring this case to a close. This is yet another example of the importance of multi-jurisdictional partnerships. I’d also like to thank ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) who made the Amber Alert broadcast possible.

Ortega has been listed as a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer by the Madison County Jail.

The jail will be allowed to keep Ortega in custody for an additional 48 hours to give ICE officials time to decide whether to take him onto federal custody for the deportation process.

The teen was reportedly taken to a hospital after she was found to be with Ortega. Authorities say she is doing fine.

She will be interviewed by police once she is reunited with her family.

‘I just want to take this opportunity also to remind parents to be vigilant. To know the whereabouts of your children at all times.

‘Try to maintain strong relationships with them and please know who they’re friends are,’ Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said.