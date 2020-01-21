pedestrian-killed-after-being-hit-by-car-in-co-antrim







Police at the scene of an accident on the Glenavy Road in Maghaberry

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Glenavy Road in Maghaberry at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local councillor James Tinsley said his thoughts are with all those involved in the tragic incident.

“I was speaking to people who were leaving a church meeting and were the first on the scene of the accident,” he said.

“Sympathies go to the family of the man who has died, but thoughts also for the driver of the car involved and with those who arrived on the scene and tried to assist.”

PSNI Inspector Gordon said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Glenavy Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help our investigation.

“The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1771 of 19/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph