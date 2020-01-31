peckham-crash:-pedestrian-killed-after-being-hit-by-car-at-busy-south-london-junction

A pedestrian has died after he was as soon as hit by a car at a busy south London junction.

Emergency companies and products rushed to the scene of the crash on Kelly Avenue, at the junction with Peckham Avenue, at the moment sooner than 6.30am on Thursday.

Paramedics battled to assign the pedestrian however he was as soon as pronounced dreary at the scene about half of an hour later.

The Met Police acknowledged the collision enthusiastic a VW Golf. The force at the starting build acknowledged the victim was as soon as a motorcycle owner however later corrected this.

The male bike owner was as soon as pronounced dreary at the scene (Jeremy Selwyn)



A person was as soon as arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing demise by harmful driving and a failing a roadside drug take a look at.

He has been taken to a south London police web whisper where he remains.

A police spokesman added: “Avenue closures and cordons remain in spot. Avenue users are urged to steer definite of the apartment and safe different routes where that you are going to be in a declare to judge of.”

Someone who witnessed this incident or has walk cam photographs of the collision is requested to name 101 quoting Cad 1080/30Jan or Tweet @MetCC.