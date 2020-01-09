pear,-honey-and-whisky-cranachan -recipe

A classic cranachan is a delicious mix of cream, raspberries, toasted oats and a splash of whisky. Here Flora Shedden gives the dessert a seasonal twist by swapping the raspberries for silky pears simmered in whisky and honey.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 2 hours setting time | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

For the pears

4 whole pears

100ml whisky

100g runny honey

3-4 strips orange zest

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

For the crème legere

4 egg yolks

100g caster sugar

20g cornflour

250ml whole milk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

250ml double cream

To finish

200g granola (I like a simple oat and honey)

8 orange shortbread biscuits (see below or use shop-bought)

METHOD