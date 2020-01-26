peanut-butter,-honey,-and-banana-loaf-recipe

If your bananas are fresh and a pale, butter yellow, put them in the oven for half an hour or so while it heats up. They’ll go brown, and will be perfect for this recipe. Let them cool a little before peeling them open; they’ll be impossibly hot inside.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

MAKES

10 slices

INGREDIENTS

60g crunchy peanut butter

60g butter

180g light brown sugar

100g honey

2 eggs

3 large bananas, ideally quite brown

150g wholemeal flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp butter, softened

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Grease and line a loaf tin. Melt the peanut butter, butter, sugar and honey in a saucepan. Allow to cool, then beat in the eggs. Peel and mash the bananas and then fold them in. Stir in the flour, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt. Scrape into the tin, and bake for 50 minutes to an hour, until a skewer inserted in the cake comes out clean. When the loaf comes out of the oven, rub the softened butter over the top. Cool for 10 minutes in the tin and then serve warm or toasted, with butter or ricotta, and a drizzle of honey.

Recipe from The Little Library Year by Kate Young (Head of Zeus, £25). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk