Peaky Blinders Season 6: Postponed Due to CoronaVirus, Release Date , Cast, And Storyline Predictions.

One of the most awaited shows, Peaky Blinders is gonna return back for its sixth season. But it seems like the launch will take some time. Most probably, it will hit the screens in 2021. Although season 5 was supposed to be the last one, but it’s fans want more of the Shelby family. Get the whole story in this article.

Although not much news is revealed about the show yet but we do know that season 6 is confirmed and the title of it is also officially announced. You can watch the previous five episodes of the show on BBC if you are from UK or else for rest of the people it’s available on Netflix.

The release date of the show is not yet decided. But it is expected to release in 2021. The delay is because shooting for the show has been postponed due to Corona virus. Moreover, the Netflix subscribers will have to wait for a month after the show releases on BBC UK, to watch it.

What is the plot for season 6 and is there a trailer for it?

There’s no trailer for season 6 yet. Even the shooting for it hasn’t begun yet. The filming was supposed to start in early 2020 but the present conditions of the world is not suitable for it. However, the preproduction of the show had already started in January. And according to our prediction, World War 11 is supposed to loom in season 6.

Peaky Blinders is a unique show and it is also the most prestigious UK drama. Every season includes more and more big names with the show. Stay tuned to our page for any more updates regarding the show.