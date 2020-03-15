‘Peaky Blinders Season 6’ major update : Release date, cast, plot and all other inside details we know so far!

‘Peaky Blinders’ is a crime TV series created by Steven Knight. The story of the show revolves around the Shelby crime family just after the First World War. Five seasons of this series have been already released.

Now, the show is ready to make a comeback with its sixth season. Although the show was supposed to end at Season 5 only but fans want to see more of Shelby family.

No official announcement has been made for the date of its release. But most probably it will release in the year 2021. Currently, the shooting has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. We hope that we don’t have to wait for too long. It will premiere on Netflix after a month of its release on BBC UK.

The countdown begins. Pre-production of #PeakyBlinders Series 6 has begun.

On January 27, 2020 they have tweeted the start of its pre- production. They have also revealed the name of its first episode as “Black Day”.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be seen?

The main leads of the previous seasons will definitely gonna return. Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and many more will be coming back.

There are chances for entry of some new characters in Season 6.

What will be the storyline?

As of now, no trailer has been launched. Even the shooting hasn’t started due to the current unsuitable conditions. At this point we can’t exactly tell what will happen next?

It will be picking up the story from where it had left in Season 5. The show creator, Knight has himself told that, ‘I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that.’

This is a thrilling show with lots of excitement and fun. Stay tuned for further updates!