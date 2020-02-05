Peach farmer takes stand in lawsuit against Bayer, BASF

1 of 3

Peaches too small to pick are left to wither in the orchards of Bader Farms, near Campbell, Mo. This year Bill Bader says between 8,000 and 10,000 of his trees produced peaches “about the size of a quarter” that weren’t worth harvesting. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

Bill Bader surveys his peach trees for damage he says is from illegal use of the herbicide, dicamba. Bader, who runs Missouri’s largest peach farm, says he may end up losing half of his 900 acres of peach trees. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

Leaves of Bader Farms’ peach trees bear holes and discoloration that owner Bill Bader believes is the result of drift from illegal applications of the herbicide, dicamba, on area farms. Other trees throughout the orchard have branches that are almost entirely denuded. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Since 1970, Bill Bader has worked on peach farms in Dunklin County, Missouri, just north of the Arkansas border. Bader started picking peaches at age 13, and in 1988, he established Bader Farms.The farm grew to become the largest peach grower in Missouri, shipping fruit to grocery stores such as IGA and Walmart, as well as others across eight states in the Midwest and South.“A peach we picked today will be in the grocery store tomorrow morning,” Bader testified in federal court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.Bader took the stand a week and a half into a trial of a lawsuit he filed against German agribusiness giants Bayer and BASF. Bader alleges that drift from the herbicide dicamba has damaged his peach trees and made his 1,000-acre operation no longer sustainable.His lawsuit alleges Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018, and BASF released their dicamba-related products beginning in 2015, knowing they would cause damage to other farmers .BASF’s sales of dicamba spiked in 2016, according to documents presented Tuesday in video testimony from Nathan Borgmeyer, who was product launch manager for BASF’s Engenia herbicide.Despite telling farmers it was illegal to spray dicamba over the top of Monsanto’s new seeds in 2016, the company sold $100 million worth of its older versions of the weed killer, compared to about $60 million annually in 2014 and 2015. The documents stated that dicamba demand spiked with the rollout of dicamba-tolerant seeds.

Stakes are high, according to some following the case, with an outcome expected to influence the pipeline of additional dicamba litigation heading through court from around the country.

The companies dispute Bader’s allegations that dicamba hurt his peach trees, claiming instead that the damages are due to an unrelated fungus and other natural causes.But since the release of the new products, Bader testified that his peaches, generally the size of softballs and baseballs, have grown smaller.In peak season, he said, the farm would employ as many as 110 people, picking peaches and shipping them, but in slow years, the farm only employs between 40 and 45 people.“On the shorter years, it’s shorter than that,” Bader said.Monsanto genetically engineered cotton and soybean plants that could withstand being sprayed by dicamba, after an increasing number of weeds developed resistance to the weed killer glyphosate (also called Roundup).Dicamba was developed in the 1950s but was not widely used because of its propensity to unintentionally move from field to field. Many crops, including traditional soybeans, are extremely sensitive to dicamba.In addition to the seeds, Monsanto and BASF developed new versions of the weed killer touted to be less volatile than previous versions designed to be sprayed on the crops.The cotton seeds were released in 2015, and the soybean seeds were released in 2016, but the accompanying herbicides were not released until the 2017 growing season. In 2015 and 2016, many farmers allegedly sprayed older versions of dicamba, which drifted and harmed Bader’s farm and others, according to the lawsuit.Bader alleges his farm continued to be harmed even after the accompanying herbicides were released. He alleges damages worth $20.9 million.In 2017, at least 3.6 million acres of soybeans were harmed by dicamba, according to an analysis from University of Missouri weed science professor Kevin Bradley. In addition to Bader’s case, there is a class-action lawsuit involving other farmers’ complaints about dicamba.Bader testified for about an hour and 15 minutes and had barely started to discuss dicamba before the court adjourned for the day. He will take the stand Wednesday morning.On Monday, Dennis Cravens, a farmhand from southeastern Missouri, testified that he assisted in illegal spraying of older versions of dicamba in 2016 within a couple miles of Bader Farms.Monsanto and BASF deny the allegations and previewed their defenses against Bader in their opening arguments last week.Monsanto attorney Jan Miller said the trial will show that Bader Farms has no proof that dicamba sprayed on dicamba-resistant cotton and soybean seeds killed the trees. If Bader can’t prove that, then none of the other allegations matter, Miller said.Instead, the farm’s trees were harmed by weather events, which Bader submitted insurance claims for, and disease, Miller said.In testimony last week, Boyd Carey, regional agronomy lead at Bayer Crop Science, said he talked with Bader in 2016, when the farmer told him his crops had been hit by a number of pesticides, including glyphosate. He also said one of the applications that allegedly harmed Bader Farms was on April 11, which is too early for over-the-top applications of dicamba because the crops haven’t started to grow yet.Officials from both Monsanto and BASF have stated that their respective dicamba products will not cause any adverse effects when used according to the label, which instructs pesticide applicators how to spray the products.Gary Schmitz, tech service regional manager for BASF, testified that even when applied according to the label, nearby crops may have some symptoms of damage, including cupped leaves, but that those symptoms will not affect yield.However, while BASF told farmers there would be no yield impacts from dicamba drift in 2017, the company privately told applicators that the drift they caused could cause yield loss, according to BASF documents presented in Schmitz’s video testimony Monday.Carey also testified last week that Monsanto expected farmers to file thousands of complaints in 2017, despite the pesticide allegedly not having any issues with moving from where it is applied when used correctly.Billy Randles, the lawyer for Bader Farms, said they’ll probably wrap up their case Friday.The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is a nonprofit, online newsroom offering investigative and enterprise coverage of agribusiness, Big Ag and related issues through data analysis, visualizations, in-depth reports and interactive web tools. Visit us online at www.investigatemidwest.org

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Bader Farms is suing Bayer and BASF, claiming dicamba damaged its peach orchards.

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

The new entity will work on research that helps farmers in developing countries boost yields and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The company, founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1981, makes and distributes partially baked, self-rising flat breads and pizza crusts.

Mason has prepped for months to compete in national wall-building competition.

Parnas is somewhat involved in a deal involving one of the largest vacant buildings in downtown St. Louis.

Offerings ranged from grand velvet chairs, an upside-down goose fountain and a bench with Bavarian carvings, to paper towel dispensers and mops.

Though he retired as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence agency a year ago, Cardillo still visits St. Louis regularly and is part of the efforts building links between the NGA and the region’s workforce and educational system.

The board of Bi-State Development Agency, which runs MetroLink, is considering a plan to donate its two shipping containers to the market, and then license the market to sell at Bi-State’s train stations.

University researchers had been requesting the tests in order to ease farmers’ fears about crop damage, and Monsanto scientists wanted to conduct tests to help draft recommendations for farmers who would use the pesticide.