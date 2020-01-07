peace-builder-bishop-james-mehaffey-laid-the-foundations-of-trust-during-darkest-days-of-the-troubles

The Rt Reverend James Mehaffey, the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, has died aged 88 after a long illness.

He was bishop from 1980 until 2002 and formed a close friendship with his Catholic counterpart, Bishop Edward Daly.

In March 2015 both leaders received the Freedom of Derry for their role as peace-builders.

Bishop Mehaffey also received the Freedom of London in November 2002.

The two bishops were founder members of the Inner City Trust, which was responsible for rebuilding much of Derry’s bomb-damaged city centre.

Trust chairman John Meehan said: “Bishop James believed strongly in the work of the trust in building up this city again.”

Chief executive Helen Quigley added: “He was a wonderful gentleman, courageous and fearless.”