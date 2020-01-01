pdc-chairman-barry-hearn-explains-calamitous-bdo-situation:-‘they’re-f****d’

Barry Hearn believes the BDO’s biggest error was to try and compete with the PDC amid a torrid time for the older of the two governing bodies of darts.

The British Darts Organisation have had a turbulent 12 months and things do not look to be getting any better with the upcoming 2020 World Championship seriously undermined by dreadful ticket sales and the prize fund being slashed as a result.

Players are queuing up to attempt the switch to the PDC and the BDO’s future is in danger unless they can make big changes in the near future.

PDC chairman Hearn does not want the BDO to collapse into oblivion, as he sees the ‘amateur game’ as an important part of the sport, but he feels that ideas above their station have ultimately cost the BDO very dear.

‘The amateur game has made a massive mistake trying to compete with us,’ Hearn told Live Darts.

‘Number one: They don’t have me heading it up so they don’t have any chance whatsoever.

‘Number two: They don’t have the money, they have no chance whatsoever.

‘Number three: They don’t have the TV broadcasters, the sponsors or any commercial acumen whatsoever.

‘They are fd.

‘Don’t compete in a battle you can’t win. The amateur body can’t have pretensions of grandeur when they have no grandeur, it doesn’t make sense.’

The BDO World Championship begins on Saturday but it will do so under a significant cloud after the prize fund issues were revealed, and Fallon Sherrock pulled out of the tournament as a result.

Having become a global star for her historic wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Darts Championship, Sherrock was going to be one of the BDO’s main attractions at The O2, but they have lost out due to the financial struggles.

The future of the organisation hangs in the balance and much will depend on how the World Championship goes in east London.

Just 15% of tickets have been sold and unless that significantly improves there may be no money left to make up prize funds next year.

The likes of Sherrock and Men’s World Championship favourite Jim Williams have already confirmed their plans to attend PDC’s Q School later this month and the lack of cash, star names and interest from sponsors could combine to land a fatal blow to the BDO.

Hearn hopes not and is ready to work with the World Darts Federation (WDF) and the hierarchy at the BDO to keep the amateur structure alive, but he is in no rush to spend money on a product that is clearly failing.

‘I tried to hold the hand of friendship out to the BDO when I took over at the PDC and I was rebuffed in a not very pleasant manner, which didn’t go down very well with me,’ Hearn continued. ‘Nevertheless that’s history.

‘I made them an offer a few years ago to take them over, I was rebuffed. Saved myself a couple of million pounds, which in my world is still significant money, so I’m very grateful for that.

‘Now we have a situation where the amateur game once again needs a little bit of guidance and clarity, I’m happy to give my views and I’m happy to help.

‘But there are certain rules of professionalism that I want to see within the amateur game before they see a penny of my money.

‘The conversation with the WDF has been going on for some time, I think they’re more receptive to some of my ideas than they were.

‘Who knows what the future will hold. We don’t want to kick a man when he’s down, that’s not really nice.

‘I want to see how the BDO Championships take place at the O2 Arena, I wish them well, I think they’ll struggle, I think they made a mistake moving away from Lakeside

‘I think their broadcast partners will not be too happy with some of the product on display.

‘It doesn’t mean that there’s not a future for amateur darts because it’s part of the bedrock of any sport, the grass roots.’

Hearn added, speaking to the BBC: ‘We are awfully good at what we do and they are awfully poor, that is the truth of it.

‘They really have to get their act together. We have offered to help many times but they have an arrogance that they can do as well as us.’

At the time of writing, Sherrock remains the only player to have pulled out of the World Championship following the news that the prize money has been decimated.

The men’s prize fund has been cut in half while the winner of the Women’s World Championship will receive just £8,000 for their efforts.

To put that into context, Sherrock’s run to the last 32 at the PDC World Darts Championship saw her win £25,000, while the winner of the final on New Year’s Day will be handed £500,000.

On announcing Vicky Pruim as Fallon’s replacement, the BDO wrote: ‘The BDO would like to wish Fallon all the best with her future darting endeavours and we are looking forward to seeing who will rise to the challenge in 2020 to be crowned BDO World Darts Champion.’

