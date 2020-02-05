pca-back-two-overseas-players-per-county-with-brexit-ending-kolpak-deals

The Professional Cricketers’ Association have backed a move to two overseas players per team in all three county competitions with Kolpak deals set to be ineligible beyond December this year due to Brexit.

The ECB issued guidance to the counties on Friday stating that Kolpak deals would be invalid at the end of the Brexit “transition period”. Around 15 players, mainly from South Africa, would therefore not be able to continue playing as local players.

Those with British passports or “have settled or pre-settled status” will be able to remain as local players.

So, because of the effect on a number of their members, the PCA have backed a move to return to two overseas players per team in the County Championship and Royal London Cup as well as the Vitality Blast. The last time two overseas players were allowed per team in all formats was 2007.

PCA Chairman and Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell said: “We are very aware of the sensitive issues that Brexit has been causing a number of PCA members for over three years.

“It has been a frustrating process for many but fortunately we are now able to offer some clarity to the contractual rights of players who will be affected through the departure from the European Union.

“The PCA recognises the legal position of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. These developments will bring England more closely in line with other first-class systems regarding primarily having nationals of that Country playing as Locals.

“However, we must acknowledge and consider the human element of those players who have made commitments and signed contracts beyond 2020 and the effect this outcome will have on those individuals.

“A number of Kolpak registered players have committed to a career in England beyond 2020 and their needs as PCA members are very important to us. Our view is increasing overseas players to two per county in the County Championship and One-Day Cup would be a positive outcome.

“This would allow opportunities for these players to continue their careers in England and help to maintain standards in the county game.

“We will continue discussions with the ECB, the counties and importantly the players to ensure their rights are protected and their welfare is supported.”