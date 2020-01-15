pc-stuart-outten-could-have-been-killed-in-machete-attack-had-he-not-shot-suspect-with-taser,-court-hears

A police officer who was attacked by a white van driver wielding a machete could have died had he not managed to shoot the suspect with a Taser, a court has heard.

Handyman Muhammad Rodwan, 56, allegedly stabbed Pc Stuart Outten repeatedly in a “savage” attack after he was pulled over in Leyton, east London, in August last year.

Pc Outten, 29, suffered multiple stab wounds and skull fractures during the onslaught but still managed to use his Taser to disable Rodwan, the Old Bailey heard.

Opening the trial, Jonathan Rees QC said had he not managed to do so, the police officer could have been killed.

He told jurors at the Old Bailey: “This case concerns a savage machete attack that was carried out by the defendant on a police constable during what should have been a routine stop of the defendant’s white van to investigate whether he was properly insured.

“As a result of the attack, Stuart Outten, the police constable in question, suffered six deep wounds to his head with associated multiple fractures to the skull, and two wounds to the lower part of his right arm with multiple fractures of the fingers. Both groups of injuries required surgery.

“Despite the ferocity of the attack, and the seriousness of the wounds he had already received, Pc Outten somehow managed to discharge his Taser weapon which disabled the defendant and brought the attack to an end.