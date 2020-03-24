paying-during-a-pandemic:-when-are-taxes-due?

by: Christa Ferguson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taxpayers in Grand Rapids will get more time to file their taxes this year, as the city grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced on its website that the new filing deadline for 2019 city income taxes is July 30 – about two weeks later than the federal filing deadline of July 15.

The city also says pending court cases involving its income tax department will be postponed for 90 days or dismissed altogether. The city plans to notify those impacted by mail.

Grand Rapids suspended non-essential city services in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. Grand Rapids’ in-person tax preparation services are suspended until April 11, according to the city’s website.

The city of Walker Income Tax Department has also suspended all tax preparation services as part of COVID-19 precautions.

Walker’s website lists the deadline for returns as April 30.

News 8 has left messages to see if that date will change, but has not yet heard

back.

Michigan taxpayers will have to wait a little longer to find out how the state is handling tax filings this year.

“We don’t have any announcements at this time. Things are rapidly changing. Stay tuned,” the Michigan Department of Treasury told News 8 in a tweet.

Hi Christa — We don’t have any announcements at this time. Things are rapidly changing. Stay tuned!— Michigan Department of Treasury (@MiTreasury) March 24, 2020

