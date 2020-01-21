pawan-kalyan-begins-shooting-for-telugu-remake-of-pink;-pics-leaked-from-set

Poster of Lawyer Saab, Telugu remake of Pink movie.Twitter

Shooting for the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink commenced in Hyderabad on Monday, January 20. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan, reprising the role played by him in the Hindi version. The actor is back after a break of two years with a Venu Sriram directorial. As per reports, the film has been titled Lawyer Saab. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

A couple of photographs from the sets have gone viral on social media. Pawan Kalyan has joined the shoot earlier than was expected. He was not due to join the movie till February due to his political commitments.

Leaked photograph of Pawan Kalyan from sets of the film.

This film is going to be produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The flick has Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The most interesting part of the film is that Trivikram is likely to join the board as the dialogue writer. He is a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink was titled Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath and others. It was a blockbuster at the box office. The film earned Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With Power Star making a comeback to films, expectations and buzz around Lawyer Saab are high already. After this project, Sriram Venu will begin shooting for Allu Arjun’s next film Icon Kanabadutaledhu.