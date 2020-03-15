Paulina Porizkova was disappointed but still loved her Late Husband Ric Ocasek’s!! The Actress Said that She was the One Who Wanted Their Marriage to Work.

Paulina Porizkova has opened up her mind about her broken marriage recently, after when she found that her estranged husband Ric Ocasek, who died last September, had cut her out of his will, claiming that she had abandoned him. In an interview, she reveals about her relationship with Ocasek, the 54-year-old supermodel also tells, what has prompted the couple to break up after a long journey of 30 years together.

The couple got married in 1989 and have two sons in their 20s. In 2018, the couple announced that they were separated a year before. The couple has an age difference of 21 years, and when asked if that was the reason for the split, she told her ex may have lost interest in the marriage because he was tired.

She continued to say that suddenly in their marriage, it seemed that only one of them wanted to be married, and it was her! She also said that she knew how hard it is to be married to somebody if you’re the only one who puts in all the work. It may be due to his age, or maybe that he was tired or even maybe she too was tired, or she took more energy to love. She didn’t know what the reason was.

She had posted on Insta about their break up captioning it like this when all four of them were together, they could go wherever the road took them, but as a bicycle, she and her husband no longer pedal in unison. So, they are ditching the bicycle.

Although they were separated, they continued to live together up until Ocasek died, at age 75, on Sept. 15. It was Porizkova who found him dead at their Manhattan townhouse. The cause of his death was later identified as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The supermodel also added that he was still the man that she loved and that she had grown up with, and that she couldn’t really imagine a life without him. She continued to say that she felt betrayed and hurt after she knew that he had cut her off his will.