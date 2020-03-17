Paul Walker’s Daughter Launched a foundation on his Birthday, Believes It To Be The Best Way To remember Him

Paul Walker’s death was an utter blow to the whole Hollywood industry, the certain death of walker left many grieving for him. the star was a splendid actor and was part of the most promising franchise Fast and Furious. The daughter of late Paul Walker has launched a foundation in his memory to mark his birthday.

PHOTO CREDIT: BBC.COM

Meadow walker, the 16-year-old girl, tweeted that she wanted to start the Paul Walker Foundation to share a piece of her father with the world. The mission of this good organization is Do Good, that is the statement of the foundation. The motto reflects the thought and idea of a walker who was the passion of the ocean, helping people and animals and all the goodwills.

Walker died in a car crash in 2013. The U.S actor was in the list for the hugely successful Fast and Furious action films franchise, the car crash took place in California, where he died in the crash and consequent fire.

What is the Foundation all about?

The foundation aims to empower future generation by providing grants, scholarship opportunities and a spontaneous act of goodwill. Daughter of late star wrote on her Instagram handle that she couldn’t figure out any better way to celebrate her fathers birthday.

PHOTO CREDIT: BBC.COM

On an auspicious day Walkers daughter remembered him for making and sharing documentaries about sharks with the national geography channel, he was known to marine biology before becoming an actor. Walker was a man of interest and full of zest.

His death prompted a huge outpouring of tributes from fans and stars who have worked with him. he was honoured by many film stars, including his co-star Vin Diesel, who named his daughter Pauline in honour of his friend, Vin was severely shocked by the sudden occurrence of the event and was known to be traumatised for a long time. The franchise paid a tribute to hero by a song which is now recorded chartbuster, See You Again- a song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.