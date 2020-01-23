paul-scholes-slams-juan-mata-and-fred-after-manchester-united’s-defeat-to-burnley

Paul Scholes has criticised Juan Mata and Fred for their performances in Manchester United’s defeat to Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford to put another dent in their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The result has left United six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table, while Solskjaer admitted his side’s performance against Burnley ‘wasn’t good enough’.

And Scholes believes United’s midfielders lacked the creativity to break down Sean Dyche’s side.

‘The style of play is trying to score goals, they were desperate to score goals, and their play just wasn’t good enough,’ Scholes told Premier League Productions.

‘You have to say it’s the players who just don’t have the quality to break a team like Burnley down.

‘Look, it’s difficult to play against that, I played against that a million times, but you just have to be patient and think the opening will come.

‘So many times they were trying to force a pass.

‘Mata – I’ve never seen him give the ball away so much.

‘Fred, again, he’s supposed to be your creative midfielder, no influence on the game whatsoever, you never felt he was going to create a chance or score a chance.

‘And Martial, little flashes I suppose, a couple of shots outside the box in the second half, he had his chances in the first half where he definitely should have scored at least one of them.

‘But tonight was worrying because the injuries they’ve got, they’re not expecting anyone back imminently and this is the team they are going to have for the next six weeks, and that’s a team, I think, which is easy to play against.’





