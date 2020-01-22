paul-scholes-makes-bold-bruno-fernandes-transfer-claim-after-manchester-united’s-defeat-to-burnley

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United are more likely to splash the cash on a January transfer deal for Bruno Fernandes after their shocking Premier League defeat to Burnley.

The Red Devils suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Wednesday night but Scholes says the loss could do Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘a favour’ in the transfer market.

Goals either side of half-time from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez saw the Clarets secure a memorable win at Old Trafford as United remained fifth in the Premier League.

Solskjaer has identified Fernandes as a top target during the January transfer window and Scholes believes United could wrap up a deal for the Portuguese midfielder in the coming days after the Burnley defeat.

‘Too often this season Manchester United have had two good results and then had two or three bad results,’ Red Devils legend Scholes told Premier League Productions.

‘That performance tonight might do him [Solskjaer] a favour in the transfer market. It might spur the club on to spend that few extra million on the players they’re looking at like Bruno Fernandes.

‘It might get done tomorrow because of this. He needs more bodies in the building. He’s got some big injuries so he needs help.

‘The club need to help him now. I fear for the next few weeks because the injured players aren’t coming back for a while. He’s stuck with these players for now unless they sign anyone.’

Solskjaer’s side produced a mediocre performance against Burnley and the under-fire manager admitted the display was ‘not good enough’.

He said: ‘At one point it felt like we were creating openings and didn’t take them. We hold our hands up, it is not good enough.

‘Burnley scored one wonder goal and one you see them score all the time. When you are dominating and you don’t have that cutting edge to score that was disappointing.

‘When they scored, we didn’t have an answer. The players are giving everything, they have done absolutely fantastic so far this season but they know it wasn’t good enough tonight.

‘The boys looked mentally tired towards the end, we didn’t find that creativity. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

‘When you are at Man Utd you are privileged because you are playing for the best club in the world.

‘Sometimes you go through periods like that and it is a test I am sure they are going to come through.’

Manchester United face either Watford or Tranmere in the FA Cup on Sunday.

